The Houston Astros (72-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-69) will clash on Saturday, August 26 at Comerica Park, with Hunter Brown pitching for the Astros and Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (9-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (9-6, 3.03 ERA)

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 51, or 56.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Astros have a 40-30 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Houston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (42.3%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 37-48 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +130 - 1st

