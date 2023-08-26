Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wilmer Flores and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Fried Stats

Max Fried (4-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made nine appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 6.0 8 7 5 7 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (170 total hits). He has swiped 58 bases.

He has a .334/.418/.570 slash line so far this season.

Acuna has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Mets Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 22 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 83 walks and 110 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .268/.377/.593 on the year.

Olson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Flores Stats

Flores has 19 doubles, 18 home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI (92 total hits).

He has a .300/.361/.537 slash line on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Phillies Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Braves Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

