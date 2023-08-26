The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .280 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this season (63.2%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (29.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 87), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven home a run in 27 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (36 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .307 AVG .252 .378 OBP .351 .575 SLG .470 20 XBH 14 10 HR 9 32 RBI 23 48/15 K/BB 49/18 9 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings