Hyo Joo Kim will play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round nine times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Kim has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

In her past five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average five times.

Kim has finished in the top five in each of her last two tournaments.

Kim has made the cut in 16 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 12 -8 270 0 17 6 10 $2M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club measures 6,685 yards for this tournament, 325 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,010).

Kim will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,548 yards in the past year.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was good enough to place her in the 97th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Kim was better than only 19% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Kim did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Kim's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 4.3.

At that last competition, Kim's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Kim ended the AIG Women’s Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Kim carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.1).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Kim Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

