Jennifer Kupcho will compete at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, taking place from August 24-26.

Jennifer Kupcho Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Kupcho has finished better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score once in her last 14 rounds.

Kupcho has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five tournaments, Kupcho has finished in the top 20 twice.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Kupcho has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 29 -5 272 0 16 1 2 $667,105

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Kupcho finished 56th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

The average course Kupcho has played i the last year (6,568 yards) is 117 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Kupcho's Last Time Out

Kupcho shot poorly over the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which landed her in the 35th percentile of the field.

Kupcho was better than 73% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.66.

Kupcho did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the tournament average was 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Kupcho carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.8).

Kupcho's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (4.3).

In that most recent tournament, Kupcho's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Kupcho ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.7 on the six par-5s.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kupcho finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

