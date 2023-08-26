The TOUR Championship is underway, and Sung-Jae Im is currently in 26th place with a score of -1.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Im has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Im has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

Im has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Im will look to make the cut for the fifth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 19 -8 268 0 23 1 9 $6.2M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Im has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

Im made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

Im finished 26th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 341 yards shorter than the 7,346-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Courses that Im has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,320 yards, 26 yards shorter than the 7,346-yard East Lake Golf Club this week.

Im's Last Time Out

Im finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He finished in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Im was better than 67% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Im carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Im carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Im's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average of 8.8.

In that last tournament, Im's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.7).

Im ended the BMW Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Im finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Im Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Im's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.