The UTEP Miners (0-0) are slight favorites by only 1 point against the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 54.5.

UTEP ranked 91st in scoring offense (24.4 points per game) and 72nd in scoring defense (27 points allowed per game) last season. Jacksonville State owned the 30th-ranked offense last season (423.6 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking 20th-worst with 436.8 yards allowed per game.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

UTEP vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTEP -1 -110 -110 54.5 -105 -115 -115 -105

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP had five wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

The Miners covered the spread twice last season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

In 12 UTEP games last season, four went over the total.

UTEP was the moneyline favorite five total times last season. They went 3-2 in those games.

The Gamecocks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -105 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Miners' implied win probability is 53.5%.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Tyrin Smith had 72 catches for 947 yards (78.9 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games last year.

Gavin Hardison passed for 1,976 yards (164.7 per game), completing 52.5% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Hardison scored one touchdown and picked up 76 yards.

Reynaldo Flores rushed for 276 yards (23 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Flores also had 49 catches for 539 yards and one TD.

Ronald Awatt rushed for 734 yards (61.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 12 games.

On defense last year, Cal Wallerstedt helped keep opposing offenses in check with 61 tackles, 10 TFL, eight sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games.

In 12 games in 2022, Jadrian Taylor delivered 32 tackles, eight TFL, and 9.5 sacks.

Tyrice Knight had one sack to go with three TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception in 12 games a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Kobe Hylton supplied 57 tackles, six TFL, and 0.5 sacks through 12 games.

