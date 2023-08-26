The UTEP Miners (0-0) are slight favorites by just 1 point versus the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Jacksonville, Alabama
  • Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline
BetMGM UTEP (-1) 53.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UTEP (-1) 53 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UTEP (-1) 54 -110 -110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UTEP (-1) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

  • UTEP compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Miners covered the spread twice last season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
  • Jacksonville State went 7-4-0 ATS last season.
  • The Gamecocks covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1 point or more last year (in three opportunities).

UTEP 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.