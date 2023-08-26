Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and seven walks while hitting .283.

In 65.5% of his 84 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this season (40.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33 of 84 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .320 AVG .243 .338 OBP .262 .620 SLG .436 21 XBH 15 12 HR 6 28 RBI 18 26/3 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings