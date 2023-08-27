Astros vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (73-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-70) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on August 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (9-6) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (2-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Astros vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 52, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 17-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 65.5% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 640 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Justin Verlander vs Tanner Houck
|August 23
|Red Sox
|L 7-5
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Sale
|August 24
|Red Sox
|L 17-1
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 25
|@ Tigers
|L 4-1
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
|August 26
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Hunter Brown vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Alex Faedo
|August 28
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Chris Sale
|August 29
|@ Red Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kutter Crawford
|September 1
|Yankees
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
|September 2
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
