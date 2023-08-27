Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (73-58) and Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (59-70) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Sunday, August 27 at Comerica Park. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-190). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (9-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (2-4, 4.91 ERA)

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 91 times and won 52, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 17-8 (winning 68% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Houston has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (41.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +185 - 3rd

