Chas McCormick -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .278 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

In 63.6% of his 88 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (28 of 88), with more than one RBI 18 times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season (37 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .307 AVG .250 .378 OBP .350 .575 SLG .462 20 XBH 14 10 HR 9 32 RBI 25 48/15 K/BB 49/19 9 SB 5

