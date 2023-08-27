How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27
Sunday's Ligue 1 schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is Le Havre AC taking on Stade Rennes.
We've got what you need in terms of how to watch Sunday's Ligue 1 action right here. Check out the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Rennes vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC (0-1-1) makes the trip to take on Stade Rennes (1-1-0) at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (-245)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+650)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims (1-0-1) makes the trip to match up with Montpellier HSC (1-1-0) at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+145)
- Underdog: Stade Reims (+190)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs FC Metz
FC Metz (0-1-1) journeys to match up with Clermont Foot 63 (0-0-2) at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Clermont Foot 63 (+100)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+275)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Strasbourg vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC (1-1-0) is on the road to take on Strasbourg (1-0-1) at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+110)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+240)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch FC Lorient vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC (1-1-0) journeys to play FC Lorient (0-2-0) at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-105)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+275)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch OGC Nice vs Olympique Lyon
Olympique Lyon (0-0-2) travels to play OGC Nice (0-2-0) at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+120)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+210)
- Draw: (+270)
