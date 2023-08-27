The Phoenix Mercury (9-24) will lean on Brittney Griner (10th in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help them beat Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 20.7) and the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Wings have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Mercury have compiled an 11-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-7 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

A total of 19 out of the Wings' 33 games this season have hit the over.

So far this year, 13 out of the Mercury's 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

