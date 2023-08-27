The Dallas Wings (18-16) are monitoring two players on the injury report heading into a Sunday, August 27 matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-24) at Footprint Center, which tips at 6:00 PM ET.

The Wings lost their most recent game 90-81 against the Lynx on Thursday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally posts a team-high 8.4 rebounds per contest. She is also posting 17.8 points and 4.3 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Howard posts 16.6 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 1.4 steals (ninth in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan averages 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the field.

Crystal Dangerfield is posting 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -8.5 164.5

