Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Red Sox on August 28, 2023
The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Rafael Devers, Kyle Tucker and others in this contest.
Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 137 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He has a .292/.373/.522 slash line so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 76 walks and 87 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .261/.362/.442 slash line so far this season.
- Bregman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Sale Stats
- The Red Sox's Chris Sale (5-3) will make his 15th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.
- Sale has made nine starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|9
|1
|at Nationals
|Aug. 17
|4.1
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 1
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Devers Stats
- Devers has collected 127 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .270/.345/.514 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 85 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .290/.361/.497 on the year.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
