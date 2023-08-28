Jacob Meyers vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (49 of 91), with multiple hits 15 times (16.5%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has driven in a run in 19 games this season (20.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.213
|AVG
|.245
|.293
|OBP
|.311
|.340
|SLG
|.424
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|45/15
|K/BB
|40/11
|2
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.