Jose Altuve vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .314 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- In 43 of 61 games this season (70.5%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (14.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has an RBI in 20 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (59.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (21.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.278
|AVG
|.347
|.396
|OBP
|.423
|.417
|SLG
|.579
|9
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|27/21
|K/BB
|20/16
|5
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.