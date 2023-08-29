Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (69-63) and the Houston Astros (75-58) at Fenway Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (10-7) to the mound, while J.P. France (9-5) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

The past 10 Astros games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Astros have come away with 19 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a mark of 12-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (670 total, five per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule