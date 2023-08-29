The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman hit the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (+105). The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 10 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 9-1-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups. In three games in a row, Houston and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being nine runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (59.4%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 12-10, a 54.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of its 133 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 8-8-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 40-27 24-20 48-38 46-43 26-15

