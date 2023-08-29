The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall will take the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 175 home runs.

Houston is eighth in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 670.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.

The Astros rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (9-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up 10 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 18 starts this season.

In 18 starts this season, France has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander - 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Andrew Heaney

