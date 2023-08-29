The Houston Astros (75-58) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox (69-63) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (10-7, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Astros will turn to J.P. France (9-5, 3.51 ERA).

Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (10-7, 3.56 ERA) vs France - HOU (9-5, 3.51 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.

France enters this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

France is looking to record his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Red Sox

He will face a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 1204 total hits (on a .265 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .440 (fifth in the league) with 158 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

In 2 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Red Sox this season, France has a 38.57 ERA and a 5.571 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .611.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (10-7) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while allowing nine hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 22 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Brayan Bello vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .257 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .427 (eighth in the league) with 175 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Astros one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-29 with three doubles and an RBI in seven innings.

