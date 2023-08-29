Astros vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
The Houston Astros (75-58) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox (69-63) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (10-7, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Astros will turn to J.P. France (9-5, 3.51 ERA).
Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (10-7, 3.56 ERA) vs France - HOU (9-5, 3.51 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France
- France tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
- France enters this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- France is looking to record his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
J.P. France vs. Red Sox
- He will face a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 1204 total hits (on a .265 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .440 (fifth in the league) with 158 total home runs (14th in MLB action).
- In 2 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Red Sox this season, France has a 38.57 ERA and a 5.571 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .611.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello
- Bello (10-7) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 22 games.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Brayan Bello vs. Astros
- The Astros are batting .257 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .427 (eighth in the league) with 175 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Astros one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-29 with three doubles and an RBI in seven innings.
