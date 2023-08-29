Kyle Tucker vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 139 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 90 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- He has hit a home run in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (24 of 129), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 54 games this year (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 57 games this season (44.2%), including 15 multi-run games (11.6%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|66
|.263
|AVG
|.320
|.346
|OBP
|.399
|.438
|SLG
|.596
|23
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|36
|RBI
|61
|31/30
|K/BB
|42/34
|11
|SB
|15
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 174 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
