How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, August 29
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is one matchup on Monday's Liga MX schedule, Atletico San Luis squaring off against CF Pachuca.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of Monday's Liga MX action.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis (3-1-1) is on the road to play CF Pachuca (1-3-1) at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF Pachuca (-135)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+330)
- Draw: (+310)
