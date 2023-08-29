On Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is hitting .275 with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
  • In 71.2% of his 104 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (6.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in 28 games this year (26.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.7%).
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Other Astros Players vs the Red Sox

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 54
.256 AVG .290
.284 OBP .323
.350 SLG .429
12 XBH 19
2 HR 5
10 RBI 25
25/8 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (174 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Bello (10-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up nine hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
