Michael Brantley is back in the lineup for the Houston Astros and will face Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

  • Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 76.6% of his games last year (49 of 64), Brantley had a base hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 64), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 of 64 games last season (26.6%), Brantley picked up an RBI, and six of those games (9.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 37.5% of his 64 games last season, he scored (24 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 34
.315 AVG .265
.389 OBP .353
.459 SLG .379
9 XBH 11
3 HR 2
15 RBI 11
14/14 K/BB 16/17
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
