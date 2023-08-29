Yainer Diaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and nine walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (20.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (41.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 35 of 87 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.320
|AVG
|.245
|.338
|OBP
|.272
|.620
|SLG
|.444
|21
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|21
|26/3
|K/BB
|29/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.