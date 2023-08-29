Yordan Alvarez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .285 with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 49 walks.
- In 72.9% of his games this year (62 of 85), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (45.9%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (27.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.270
|AVG
|.300
|.367
|OBP
|.417
|.459
|SLG
|.653
|16
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|15
|32
|RBI
|44
|41/22
|K/BB
|31/27
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (10-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.