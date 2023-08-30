Michael Brantley vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Michael Brantley -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Red Sox Player Props
|Astros vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Red Sox
|Astros vs Red Sox Odds
|Astros vs Red Sox Prediction
Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)
- Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Brantley picked up a hit in 76.6% of his games last year (49 of 64), with multiple hits in 18 of those games (28.1%).
- He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 64), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Brantley drove in a run in 17 of 64 games last year (26.6%), with two or more RBIz in six of those games (9.4%).
- He scored in 24 of 64 games last year, with multiple runs in four of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Jacob Meyers
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.265
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|14/14
|K/BB
|16/17
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.56 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.