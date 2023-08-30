Yordan Alvarez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .290.
- Alvarez is batting .478 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 63 of 86 games this season (73.3%) Alvarez has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.4% of his games in 2023 (21 of 86), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.5% of his games this year, Alvarez has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (57.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.270
|AVG
|.310
|.367
|OBP
|.422
|.459
|SLG
|.684
|16
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|45
|41/22
|K/BB
|32/27
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.56 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
