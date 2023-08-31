The Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-0) and the Northern Colorado Bears (0-0) meet at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Abilene Christian averaged 398.5 yards per game on offense last season (44th in the FCS), and it ranked 57th defensively with 364.5 yards allowed per game. Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked fifth-worst in the FCS (469.3 yards allowed per game) last season, Northern Colorado put up better results on offense, ranking 86th in the FCS by totaling 342.8 yards per game.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Colorado Key Statistics (2022)

Abilene Christian Northern Colorado 398.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (82nd) 364.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.3 (120th) 141.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.5 (107th) 256.9 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (48th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders (2022)

Maverick McIvor had a passing stat line last year of 2,215 yards with a 60.3% completion rate (178-for-295), 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and an average of 201.4 yards per game.

Last year, Jermiah Dobbins rushed for 556 yards on 114 attempts (50.5 yards per game) and scored four times.

Rovaughn Banks Jr. put up 473 rushing yards on 112 carries and five touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Kobe Clark grabbed 64 passes (on 81 targets) for 773 yards (70.3 per game). He also found the end zone eight times.

Tristan Golightly also impressed receiving last year. He had 40 receptions for 636 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 50 times.

Kendall Catalon's stat line last year: 355 receiving yards, 30 catches, two touchdowns, on 41 targets.

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders (2022)

Dylan McCaffrey completed 59.8% of his passes to throw for 1,924 and 12 touchdowns last season. McCaffrey also contributed with his legs, accumulating 13.7 yards per game.

Elijah Dotson averaged 84.5 rushing yards per game and accumulated six rushing touchdowns. Dotson added 4.3 receptions per game to average 29.9 receiving yards.

Trevis Graham Jr. averaged 42.9 receiving yards and collected four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Zain Zinicola caught 37 passes last season on his way to 381 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ty Arrington averaged 30.5 receiving yards per game on 2.8 targets per game a season ago.

