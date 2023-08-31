How to Watch the Lamar vs. Idaho Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
The Lamar Cardinals (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at Provost Umphrey Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Lamar sported the 81st-ranked offense last season (349.5 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst with 442.1 yards allowed per game. Idaho had the 29th-ranked defense last season (335.7 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 434.8 yards per game.
Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.
Lamar vs. Idaho Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Beaumont, Texas
- Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
Lamar vs. Idaho Key Statistics (2022)
|Lamar
|Idaho
|349.5 (77th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|434.8 (23rd)
|442.1 (107th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|335.7 (50th)
|175.7 (40th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|176.9 (39th)
|173.7 (100th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|257.8 (31st)
|5 (116th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|5 (116th)
|3 (22nd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (9th)
Lamar Stats Leaders (2022)
- Michael Chandler II had a passing stat line last season of 1,244 yards with a 42.6% completion rate (87-for-204), eight touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 113.1 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 67 carries for 218 yards and three TDs.
- Khalan Griffin picked up 619 rushing yards (56.3 per game) and six touchdowns last season.
- James Major Bowden ran for 328 yards on 71 carries (29.8 yards per game) last year.
- In the previous year, Sevonne Rhea grabbed 23 passes (on 31 targets) for 438 yards (39.8 per game). He also found the end zone one time.
- Jalen Dummett also impressed receiving last year. He had 31 receptions for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 30 times.
- Devyn Gibbs hauled in 19 passes on 15 targets for 191 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.4 receiving yards per game.
Idaho Stats Leaders (2022)
- Gevani McCoy completed 68.4% of his passes to throw for 2,735 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.
- Anthony Woods racked up three rushing touchdowns on 72.7 yards per game last season.
- Elisha Cummings ran for four touchdowns on 435 yards a year ago.
- Hayden Hatten averaged 100.8 yards on 6.9 receptions per game and racked up 16 receiving touchdowns in 2022.
- Jermaine Jackson averaged 82.2 receiving yards on 4.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.
- Connor Whitney averaged 21.4 receiving yards per game on 2.1 targets per game a season ago.
