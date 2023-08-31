UCF vs. Kent State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) will look to upset the UCF Knights (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 36.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCF vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-36.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|UCF (-37)
|57.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|UCF (-36.5)
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|UCF (-37)
|-
|-
|-
UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- UCF put together a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.
- The Knights won their only game last season when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.
- Kent State compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Golden Flashes covered the spread when playing as at least 36.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.
UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Kent State
|To Win the MAC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
