Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros hit the field against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB play with 177 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston is eighth in baseball, slugging .428.

The Astros rank sixth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (683 total).

The Astros' .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.291).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Verlander has recorded 11 quality starts this year.

Verlander will look to pitch five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Max Scherzer

