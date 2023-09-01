Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (77-58) will clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (65-69) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, September 1. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (10-6, 3.06 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-4, 5.97 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 93 times and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Astros have a 20-10 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 18 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -125 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.