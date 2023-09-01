The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.435 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .250.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (59 of 91), with multiple hits 27 times (29.7%).

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (17.6%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (31 of 91), with two or more RBI 18 times (19.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.9%.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .307 AVG .257 .378 OBP .350 .575 SLG .456 20 XBH 15 10 HR 9 32 RBI 28 48/15 K/BB 50/19 9 SB 5

