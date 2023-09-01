Jose Altuve vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while batting .313.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (21 of 64), with two or more RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.278
|AVG
|.343
|.396
|OBP
|.412
|.417
|SLG
|.591
|9
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|21
|27/21
|K/BB
|23/16
|5
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.97, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
