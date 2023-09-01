Wings vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, September 1, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.9 points per game) and Kelsey Mitchell (10th, 17.8) -- match up when the Dallas Wings (19-16) visit the Indiana Fever (11-24) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wings vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-5.5)
|168
|-238
|+195
|BetMGM
|Wings (-5.5)
|168.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Wings (-5.5)
|168.5
|-240
|+175
Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Wings are 17-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Fever have put together an 18-15-0 record against the spread this year.
- Dallas has an ATS record of 6-7 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
- Indiana is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- In the Wings' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 34 times this year.
