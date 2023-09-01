Two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.9 points per game) and Kelsey Mitchell (10th, 17.8) -- match up when the Dallas Wings (19-16) visit the Indiana Fever (11-24) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Wings vs. Fever

Dallas scores 86.5 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 84.7 Indiana allows.

Dallas is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Indiana allows to opponents.

The Wings have an 11-5 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.3% from the field.

Dallas is hitting 31.2% of its three-point shots this season, 6.3% lower than the 37.5% Indiana allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Wings are 5-2 when they shoot better than 37.5% from distance.

Dallas and Indiana rebound at nearly the same rate, with Dallas averaging 4.5 more rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 87.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.7 points more than the 86.5 they've scored this season.

Dallas' defense has been more porous lately, as the team has allowed 87.2 points per game over its last 10 compared to the 83.9 points per game its opponents are averaging this season.

The Wings are trending up from deep during their last 10 outings, making 6.7 threes per game and shooting 35.1% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 6.6 makes and 31.2% from distance in the 2023 season.

