Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .280 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 10 walks.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (57 of 88), with multiple hits 23 times (26.1%).

He has homered in 18 games this season (20.5%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Yankees

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .320 AVG .240 .338 OBP .271 .620 SLG .435 21 XBH 16 12 HR 7 28 RBI 21 26/3 K/BB 30/7 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings