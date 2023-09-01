Yordan Alvarez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (.460 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .289 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 50 walks.
- Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers during his last games.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 64 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in 24.1% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in 40 games this season (46%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (26.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 56.3% of his games this year (49 of 87), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.270
|AVG
|.308
|.367
|OBP
|.421
|.459
|SLG
|.673
|16
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|45
|41/22
|K/BB
|33/28
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.97, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
