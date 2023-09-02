Alex Bregman vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alex Bregman (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 walks while batting .264.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has had a hit in 86 of 135 games this year (63.7%), including multiple hits 39 times (28.9%).
- Looking at the 135 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (16.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 56 games this season (41.5%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48.9% of his games this year (66 of 135), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.269
|AVG
|.260
|.375
|OBP
|.355
|.424
|SLG
|.466
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|51
|34/39
|K/BB
|45/38
|4
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Severino (4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.64, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
