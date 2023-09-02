The California Golden Bears (0-0) and North Texas Mean Green (0-0) will battle at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Cal vs. North Texas?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Denton, Texas
  • Venue: Apogee Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: North Texas 30, Cal 29
  • Cal was the moneyline favorite five total times last season. They finished 4-1 in those games.
  • The Golden Bears had a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter last year (66.7%).
  • Last season, North Texas won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.
  • Last season, the Mean Green won two of their eight games when they were the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Bears a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: North Texas (+5.5)
  • Cal had seven wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
  • The Golden Bears won once ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater last year.
  • North Texas beat the spread eight times in 14 games last season.
  • The Mean Green went 4-3 as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (54)
  • Cal played four games with over 54 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.
  • Cal played in 11 games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 54 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 3.7 more points per game (57.7) a season ago than this game's total of 54 points.

Splits Tables

Cal

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.1 51.9 50.1
Implied Total AVG 31.3 31.1 31.4
ATS Record 7-5-0 5-2-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 7-4-1 5-2-0 2-2-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

North Texas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 64.7 64.8 64.7
Implied Total AVG 38 40.2 36.4
ATS Record 8-6-0 3-3-0 5-3-0
Over/Under Record 9-5-0 4-2-0 5-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-1 1-6

