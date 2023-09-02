Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Cal vs. North Texas Game – Saturday, September 2
The California Golden Bears (0-0) and North Texas Mean Green (0-0) will battle at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Cal vs. North Texas?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: North Texas 30, Cal 29
- Cal was the moneyline favorite five total times last season. They finished 4-1 in those games.
- The Golden Bears had a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter last year (66.7%).
- Last season, North Texas won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.
- Last season, the Mean Green won two of their eight games when they were the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Bears a 69.2% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
North Texas (+5.5)
- Cal had seven wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
- The Golden Bears won once ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater last year.
- North Texas beat the spread eight times in 14 games last season.
- The Mean Green went 4-3 as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54)
- Cal played four games with over 54 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.
- Cal played in 11 games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 54 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 3.7 more points per game (57.7) a season ago than this game's total of 54 points.
Splits Tables
Cal
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.1
|51.9
|50.1
|Implied Total AVG
|31.3
|31.1
|31.4
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-4-1
|5-2-0
|2-2-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|4-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-7
|0-3
|0-4
North Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.7
|64.8
|64.7
|Implied Total AVG
|38
|40.2
|36.4
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|3-3-0
|5-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-5-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-1
|1-6
