Mauricio Dubon vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .272.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 106 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (6.6%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has an RBI in 29 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (53 of 106), with two or more runs 11 times (10.4%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.251
|AVG
|.290
|.280
|OBP
|.322
|.344
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|27
|26/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.64 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
