The California Golden Bears (0-0) visit the North Texas Mean Green (0-0) at Apogee Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Cal put up 23.9 points per game on offense last season (96th in the FBS), and it ranked 79th on defense with 27.8 points allowed per game. North Texas struggled defensively, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS (460.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked 21st-best on offense, putting up 461.8 yards per game.

North Texas vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Cal Key Statistics (2022)

North Texas Cal 461.8 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.6 (97th) 460.4 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (90th) 199.9 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.5 (122nd) 261.9 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.1 (31st) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (13th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

North Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Austin Aune threw for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.

Ayo Adeyi averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game and tallied four rushing touchdowns.

Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 755 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Roderic Burns was targeted 4.5 times per game and collected 676 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Jyaire Shorter averaged 44.9 receiving yards on 3.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring 11 touchdowns.

Var'Keyes Gumms averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game on four targets per game a season ago.

Cal Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jack Plummer recorded 3,096 passing yards (258 per game), a 62.5% completion percentage, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Jaydn Ott churned out 896 rushing yards (74.7 per game) and eight touchdowns last year. In the receiving game, he made 46 catches for 322 yards and three scores.

DeCarlos Brooks posted 250 rushing yards on 59 carries and one touchdown last season.

Jeremiah Hunter collected 60 receptions for 965 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 91 times, and averaged 80.4 yards per game.

J.Michael Sturdivant also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 65 receptions for 755 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 108 times.

Mavin Anderson hauled in 37 passes on 57 targets for 372 yards and three touchdowns, compiling 31 receiving yards per game.

