Kyle Schwarber and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers play at American Family Field on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Phillies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (12-8) for his 28th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.30), 14th in WHIP (1.124), and 19th in K/9 (9.4).

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 7.0 1 0 0 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 21 7.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 5.0 4 4 4 7 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 5.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 4 5.1 8 5 5 8 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has collected 92 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 102 walks. He has driven in 86 runs.

He has a .189/.333/.459 slash line on the season.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has put up 144 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .293/.338/.442 on the season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 29 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 69 RBI (140 total hits). He has swiped 27 bases.

He's slashing .279/.367/.448 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has collected 106 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .234/.315/.415 so far this season.

Santana takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

