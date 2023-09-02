Marcus Semien and Max Kepler will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh in MLB play with 185 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .453 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (739 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.

Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 608 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Montgomery has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery will look to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

In five of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing five hits to the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

Keuchel has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel -

