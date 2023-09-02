Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game – Saturday, September 2
The SMU Mustangs (0-0) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) will face each other in a matchup at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on SMU vs. Louisiana Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is SMU vs. Louisiana Tech?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: SMU 47, Louisiana Tech 23
- SMU put together a 6-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 85.7% of those games).
- The Mustangs never played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter.
- Louisiana Tech won one of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Bulldogs played as an underdog of +675 or more twice last season and lost both games.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mustangs a 91.7% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
SMU (-20.5)
- Against the spread, SMU went 5-8-0 last year.
- The Mustangs were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites last year.
- Louisiana Tech's record against the spread last year was 6-6-0.
- As a 20.5-point underdog or greater, the Bulldogs had one win ATS (1-1) last year.
Parlay your bets together on the SMU vs. Louisiana Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (66.5)
- SMU played five games with over 66.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- SMU played in seven games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 66.5 points.
- SMU and Louisiana Tech combined to average 0.3 less points per game a season ago than the total of 66.5 set for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
SMU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|66.3
|65.1
|67.3
|Implied Total AVG
|37.8
|38.8
|36.9
|ATS Record
|5-8-0
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-8-0
|3-3-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|3-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
Louisiana Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60.6
|58.6
|62.1
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|32.8
|38.3
|ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-0-0
|1-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-3-0
|5-0-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|1-2
|0-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.