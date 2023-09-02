The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) visit the SMU Mustangs (0-0) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

SMU sported the 12th-best offense last season in terms of points scored (37.2 points per game), but it ranked 15th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (33.8 points allowed per game). Louisiana Tech has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 18th-best in points per game (22.0) and 11th-best in points surrendered per game (17.0).

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics (2022)

SMU Louisiana Tech 472.8 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.9 (78th) 431.4 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.8 (117th) 156.2 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.7 (99th) 316.7 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (33rd) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (114th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

SMU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Tanner Mordecai recorded 3,524 passing yards (271.1 per game), a 65% completion percentage, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Last season, Tyler Lavine rushed for 642 yards on 142 carries (49.4 yards per game) and scored 10 times.

Velton Gardner put up 368 rushing yards on 70 carries and one touchdown last season.

In the previous year, Rashee Rice grabbed 96 passes (on 156 targets) for 1,355 yards (104.2 per game). He also found the end zone 10 times.

Jordan Kerley tacked on 588 yards on 37 grabs with six touchdowns. He was targeted 53 times, and averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game.

Kelvontay Dixon's stat line last year: 378 receiving yards, 28 catches, three touchdowns, on 42 targets.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has recored 333 passing yards, or 333.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.3% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Charvis Thornton, has carried the ball eight times for 51 yards (51.0 per game).

Keith Willis Jr. has run for 32 yards across 11 attempts.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 155 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has caught five passes and compiled 48 receiving yards (48.0 per game).

Nate Jones' nine targets have resulted in seven catches for 28 yards.

