Based on our computer projection model, the TCU Horned Frogs will take down the Colorado Buffaloes when the two teams play at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-20.5) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

TCU Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 90.9%.

The Horned Frogs covered 10 times in 15 chances against the spread last season.

TCU did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point or more favorite last season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 63.5 points, 0.4 higher than the average total in TCU games last season.

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Buffaloes have a 13.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buffaloes had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last year.

Colorado was winless ATS (0-7) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs last year.

Buffaloes games hit the over nine out of 12 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 8.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Colorado games last season (54.8).

Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29 28 31 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

